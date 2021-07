Tesla accustomed us this year to quite frequent price changes in the U.S. - price increases actually - and here it happened again. This time, the company has increased the prices of Model S Long Range AWD and Model X Long Range AWD by $5,000, to $84,990 and $94,990 respectively. That's quite a bump (5-6%), and the refreshed Model X is not even launched yet. In the case of Model 3/Model Y, the changes were by $500 most of the time.