The Chris Rock Show Seasons 1 And 2 Are Now On HBO Max

By Dan Auty
Gamespot
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe award-winning comedy series The Chris Rock Show is now available on HBO Max. The first two seasons of the show hit the service today, June 25. The Chris Rock Show originally aired on HBO between 1997 and 2000. The series was a mix of stand-up, sketch comedy, and talk show-style conversation, that allowed Rock to explore a wide variety of topical issues. It also showcased an amazing line-up of special guests. It ran for a total of five seasons and won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety or Music Program in 1999.

www.gamespot.com
