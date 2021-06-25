The Chris Rock Show Seasons 1 And 2 Are Now On HBO Max

Batwoman's second season is officially in the books, with the hit The CW series going through some significant evolutions across the past eighteen episodes. The new season began with the introduction of an entirely new Batwoman, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), and provided a huge number of twists and turns after that. If you've been waiting to check out the second season in its entirety — or just want to revisit your favorite episode — you'll soon be in luck. Season 2 of Batwoman will begin to be available to stream on HBO Max beginning Tuesday, July 27th. This will be exactly one month after the Season 2 finale aired.