Nebraska AD Bill Moos retiring after extensive consideration, conversations

It’s time for another mailbag, so let’s dive in. What area of special teams do you expect to show the most improvement? (@dmhusker1) Brandon Vogel: Punting seems like the best bet. That’s a little bit by default. Kickoffs (coverage and return) are such a small part of the game under the current rules and one would expect Connor Culp to remain good, that only leaves punting or punt return. I don’t yet see a De’Mornay Pierson-El type on the roster, so I’m back at punting. I think with a coach more directly overseeing special teams and the benefit of multiple options at punter, it is the area most ripe for rapid improvement. While we still need to see Daniel Cerni do it at this level, just having an Aussie-style punter also means Nebraska has the potential to get creative with how it handles punts.