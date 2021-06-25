Chris Tomlin reveals sons & country collaborations for 'Chris Tomlin & Friends: Summer EP' EP Available July 2
Grammy Award-winner Chris Tomlin revealed the track listing and country collaborations Thursday for his “Chris Tomlin & Friends: Summer EP,” releasing July 2. The EP, produced by Corey Crowder, contains three new songs featuring Tomlin with Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line), who also served as executive producer; Jimmie Allen and Russell Dickerson. The project also includes two previously released tracks featuring Russell, Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett from “Chris Tomlin & Friends,” a No. 1 album released last year.www.wnypapers.com