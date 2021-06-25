Beaver Valley area musician says local origins spawned career as Grammy-nominated producer, industry mogul

Every award-winning, chart-topping album Rex Rideout has been involved in likely can be traced to his time in Beaver Falls. Rideout is a Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter and record label executive. A music industry veteran for more than 20 years, he has worked with iconic artists ranging from Luther Vandross, Kem and Ledisi to current hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar. His songwriting and production work has garnered him multiple Billboard No. 1 albums and more than 20 Top-Ten Adult Urban Radio singles.