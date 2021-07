Every day I receive a news email called Morning Ag Clips. It has interesting agricultural news items, events, and sometimes articles that are more centered on human interest related to agriculture. Today there was a story on ghost kitchens. I had never heard of a ghost kitchen before. The first thing that comes to mind is a haunted house or maybe a mill with unexplained noises or items being moved. Unfortunately or fortunately in some cases, ghost kitchens are not quite that interesting, but maybe more so a sign of the times?