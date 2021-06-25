INDIGO REMINDS RIDERS THAT MASK MANDATES ARE STILL IN EFFECT
While mask mandates are changing at schools and businesses across Pennsylvania, one place that masks are still required is on public transportation, including IndiGo buses. IndiGo Executive Director John Kanyan announced that riders will still be required to wear masks when riding the bus as per mandates from the federal Transportation Security Administration. Refusing to wear a mask, unless exempted or excluded by CDC guidelines, will result in denial of boarding or removal from the bus, and passengers who do not comply may be subject to federal penalties.www.wdadradio.com