Luxury watchmaker and fashion accessory brand Tag Heuer has teased a new and surprising collaboration with none other than Super Mario. Very little has been revealed about the collab so far, but what we do know is that an exclusive limited-edition product is set to go up for early access next week. You can register on Tag Heuer's website to gain access to this early listing if you wish; the page features a countdown to the big reveal, alongside an image of the Mario case shown above.