SURFSIDE, Fla. — Martin Langesfeld held the microphone at his chest, speaking softly in the faint glow of colored lights on Surfside's beach Monday night. A few hundred people stood and sat before him. They leaned on each other, held hands, and looked down as Langesfeld spoke about faith, confusion and pain all at once. His sister, Nicole Langesfeld, and her husband, Louis Sadovnic, have not been found in the rubble following the collapse of Champlain Towers South.