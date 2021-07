Ethan Page and Darby Allin’s coffin match will not take place next week. Page made the announcement after he was attacked by Allin during a segment on tonight’s Dynamite. He said that he wanted something in writing that Allin could not touch him ahead of the match, and guessed that the match could take place instead during Fyter Fest, which will be a two-week event on Dynamite later in July. The match was originally announced for next week's Road Rager event.