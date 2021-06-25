UNDERCOVER Reveals A Technical Mod Of The Nike Air Force 1 Low For SS22

Following its footwear team-up with Melissa last season, Glenn Martens has returned with a fresh collaboration with FILA for Y/Project‘s Spring/Summer 2022 menswear show. The partnership, which celebrates the sportswear brand’s 110th anniversary, sees Martens’ signature disruptive aesthetic on a series of sweats, windbreakers and more. “I see this collaboration, really, as a marriage of Y/Project’s experimental spirit and FILA’s innovative drive grounded in sportswear. The process was as easy as it was fun, and it allowed me to openly explore a streetwear direction that felt new. There is a fresh, happy vibe to the endeavor that I think is right for this moment,” the creative director shares in a press release. Standouts include a gray logo sweatshirt with cut-out detailing at the neck, as well as a jacket and trousers set emblazoned with the duo’s logos on contrasting panels.