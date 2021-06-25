Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

UNDERCOVER Reveals A Technical Mod Of The Nike Air Force 1 Low For SS22

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off news that Virgil Abloh’s Off-White has conjured up 21 pairs of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1, Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER has unveiled a trio of takes on Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design as part of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection. In comparison to Abloh’s propositions, the Japanese designer’s...

Jun Takahashi
Louis Vuitton
Virgil Abloh
#Air Force #Mod #The Louis Vuitton X #Nike Air Force 1 #Japanese #The Nike Sportswear #Tpu
Lifestyle
Beauty & Fashion
Nike
Fashion
Aerospace & Defense
Apparel
Aerospace & DefenseHypebae

Nike Celebrates 'Space Jam' Release With Air Force 1 Low "Hare"

Leading up to the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Nike is set to drop a new iteration of the Air Force 1 Low celebrating Looney Tunes characters Bugs and Lola Bunny. Arriving in white tumbled leather, the upper is contrasted with a bright blue hue throughout. The vibrant shade is found on the suede Swoosh and heel tab, tongue tag and insole. Graphics of Bugs and Lola Bunny playing basketball are printed on the tongue while appearing in badge form on the sides. The look is rounded out with Nike Air branding on the rear while the shoe sits atop blue insoles.
Beauty & FashionSole Collector

'Oreo' Air Jordan 5 Retro Coming in August

It’s been nearly 7 years to the day since the first Air Jordan 5 “Oreo,” and now rumors have emerged of a possible rerelease for the popular retro colorway. First introduced in Fall 2013, the “Oreo” Air Jordan 5 flips Nike’s fan-favorite speckled black-and-white theme on Michael Jordan’s 5th signature sneaker. The 2013 version of the sneaker uses a black nubuck upper with a white midsole accented by a black flame design with white splatter. The straightforward colorway was popular upon its first release, and now it’s expected to return during Summer 2021.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Eleven Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines from July 3rd to July 9th

Over the last seven months, dozens of sneakers have both released and been teased. And to commemorate passing the half-way mark of the year (July 2nd), the Sneaker News editorial team put together two lists: The Top 10 Sneakers of 2021 (So Far) and The Top 10 Most Anticipate Sneakers for the Rest of 2021 (So Far).
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

June Saw An Incredible Run Of Yeezys, Jordans, And Nike Basketball Classics

Every single month, there are always some incredible sneakers released to the masses although this past June has felt pretty special. From new Air Jordan colorways to retros of classic Nike Basketball shoes, it is safe to say sneakerheads have been pretty spoiled. Having said that, many of these shoes sold out as soon as they hit the market, and it left many fans yearning for some pairs. Well thankfully, eBay has you covered in that regard as they have a massive inventory containing all of the best releases.
ApparelSole Collector

'Bordeaux' Air Jordan 1 High Reportedly Releasing This Fall

Jordan Brand will continue to look to the past for inspiration on new releases, this time bringing the popular “Bordeaux” color scheme from the Air Jordan 7 to the Air Jordan 1. According to leaker account Soleheatonfeet, a “Bordeaux” Air Jordan 1 High will hit shelves in Fall 2021. Unlike...
ShoppingSneakerFiles

Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 OG ‘Black Metallic’ Releasing Again in 2022

The iconic Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 launched back in 1995 and was tied to Jason Kidd, who wore the pair during his rookie season. Throughout the years, we have seen the model retro, with the last time taking place in 2015 for its 20th Anniversary. Whenever the pair would release, they would sit on shelves, with only true fans buying them. However, the pair will return in 2022 in the original colorway, which already has people hyped.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Detailed Look at the Aleali May x Air Jordan 4 "Veteran's Day"

Aleali May often mines the depths of her personal history for inspiration when collaborating with Jordan Brand, and her Air Jordan 4 “Veteran’s Day” follows that ethos. It’s inspired by her father and his service in the US Army, and will be kept close to May — it’s a friends and family sneaker that won’t see a retail release.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Nike LeBron 18 Low x Space Jam Collection Revealed

LeBron James is set to star in Space Jam: A New Legacy which is finally dropping on July 16th. This is just a few weeks away and there is certainly a ton of hype surrounding the sequel to what was a lot of people's favorite childhood movie. With the release date just three weeks out, we have seen various promotional clips for the film and it seems like LeBron is continuing the Space Jam tradition by delivering some new shoes alongside the movie.
Aerospace & Defenseinputmag.com

Nike blings out its Air Force 1 with chunky ‘80s lace gems

Nike’s Air Force 1 is best known as an everyday staple or reliable go-to. Now, the brand is ensuring consumers can wear its classic sneaker virtually anywhere by dressing up the Air Force 1 in jewels and added texture. Aptly named “Bling,” the new iteration also calls back to vintage glam with its yellowed soles and mesh tongue.
Apparelhypebeast.com

UNDERCOVER Reveals a Black and Royal Blue Nike VaporFly NEXT% Collaboration

UNDERCOVER and GYAKUSOU have joined on hands on several running footwear silhouettes and running apparel in the past, and the two brands are teaming up once again for a collection that involves the ZoomX VaporFly NEXT%. Two colorways have been floating around in recent memory, but the Japan-based imprint has now revealed a fresh black and blue iteration that will be launched exclusively through UNDERCOVER store locations.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Y/Project Reveals FILA Collaboration on SS22 Runway

Following its footwear team-up with Melissa last season, Glenn Martens has returned with a fresh collaboration with FILA for Y/Project‘s Spring/Summer 2022 menswear show. The partnership, which celebrates the sportswear brand’s 110th anniversary, sees Martens’ signature disruptive aesthetic on a series of sweats, windbreakers and more. “I see this collaboration, really, as a marriage of Y/Project’s experimental spirit and FILA’s innovative drive grounded in sportswear. The process was as easy as it was fun, and it allowed me to openly explore a streetwear direction that felt new. There is a fresh, happy vibe to the endeavor that I think is right for this moment,” the creative director shares in a press release. Standouts include a gray logo sweatshirt with cut-out detailing at the neck, as well as a jacket and trousers set emblazoned with the duo’s logos on contrasting panels.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

More Gradient Swooshes Appear On The Nike Air Force 1 Low

The Nike Air Force 1 Low isn’t a stranger to experimental arrangements from its parent brand. As Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design inches closer to its 40th anniversary, however, it’s ostensibly abandoned all reservations, appearing with gradient swooshes, heat-sensitive paneling, among other details. At a glance, a newly-surfaced proposition falls in-line...
Aerospace & DefenseHypebae

Nike Gives the Air Force 1 Low a "Bling" Treatment

While we wait for the Louis Vuitton x Nike’s Air Force 1 collection to drop, the Swoosh‘s classic silhouette is set to release in a “Bling” iteration very soon. The smooth leather upper is dressed in a clean “Summit White” colorway, while the Swooshes and heels feature an elephant textured pattern. Elsewhere, purple and yellow jewels are interwoven into the left shoe’s lacing system, along with a bedazzled Swoosh charm in the middle. Rounding out the footwear style are the mismatched branded insoles and cream white outsoles.
Apparelsneakernews.com

UNDERCOVER To Exclusively Launch Third GYAKUSOU Nike VaporFly NEXT% In Royal

First revealed in early 2020, UNDERCOVER‘s next Nike GYAKUSOU collection has only been officially announced this week. In addition to two previously seen colorways, the Japanese institution has shared a royal blue VaporFly NEXT% that it’ll be launching exclusively through its “brick-and-mortar” locations. Although the forthcoming pair features the ZoomX...

