Murdered Journalist Posthumously Addresses Mexico's President in AI-Powered Campaign

A former mayor in northern Mexico has been condemned to eight years in prison for his involvement in the 2017 murder of journalist Miroslava Breach, prosecutors said Wednesday. A court in Chihuahua state handed down the sentence on Tuesday to Hugo Amed Shultz, the ex-mayor of Chinipas who was arrested in December. He was ordered to pay damages and make a public apology to the victim's family for his role as an accomplice, the prosecutor's office said in a statement. Investigators said Amed Shultz, a member of the conservative National Action Party (PAN), provided information to the organized crime group that carried out the murder, which drew international condemnation.