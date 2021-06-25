Cancel
Texas State

TX Governor Releases Details On Trump Border Visit

By Roxanne Garcia
kurv.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Governor Greg Abbott is releasing details on the upcoming border visit by former President Donald Trump. The governor’s office says the pair will take part in a security briefing on the border in Weslaco next Wednesday. Abbott and Trump will then go on a tour of the unfinished border wall in the Rio Grande Valley. The Monitor reported Wednesday that Trump and Abbott will also take part in an invitation-only town hall hosted by Fox News’ Sean Hannity. That event will be held at the South TexasInternational Airport in Edinburg.

