Anti-Mask Meteorologist Fired From Michigan Station After Going Off Script

By Ken Evans
100.5 The River
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A weathercaster for Detroit station WWJ-TV has been fired after going off script on the air and alleging 'discrimination against the station's owner, CBS. During a Sunday night newscast the weathercaster, April Moss, took a break during her forecast to notify viewers she would be doing an interview with another media outlet. She said she would be exposing 'the discrimination that CBS is enforcing upon [sic] its employees'. While she didn't expound upon the discrimination in her report, she did later speak with far-right activist group Project Veritas and insinuated that CBS policies for masking and vaccinations were discriminatory.

Grand Rapids, MI
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

