Rochester, MN

Former Rochester Woman Sentenced For Sharing Top Secret Files

By Andy Brownell
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 17 days ago
Washington, DC (KROC-AM News) - A former Rochester woman was sentenced this week to 23 years in prison for an espionage-related conviction. 62-year-old Mariam Taha Thompson earlier pleaded guilty to delivering classified national defense information to a foreign government. A news release from the US Department of Justice says Thompson, as part of her guilty plea, admitted that she believed the information that she was passing to a Lebanese national would be provided to Hezbollah, which is a designated foreign terrorist organization.

AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
