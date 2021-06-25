Energy Prices Skyrocket 27%

BTEGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.91.