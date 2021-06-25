Big names are back in Winona as Minnesota Beethoven Festival returns
Minnesota's consummate classical music road trip is back. After a pandemic pause in 2020, the Minnesota Beethoven Festival will re-emerge Sunday, presenting eight concerts by major international artists on the campus of St. Mary's University in Winona. For Twin Cities classical music lovers, that could mean a lovely drive or even train ride down the Mississippi River, with splendid music awaiting them at the end of their journey.www.startribune.com