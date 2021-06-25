We’re selling our home near chip fab site for the good of the community (Your Letters)

As a resident of Burnet Road for many years, I’d like to share my thoughts on the White Pine Commerce Park project. Due to our prime location, I worried for some time that my family and I would be approached about selling our property. We are happy in our home and never had any intention of moving. When that day finally came and Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency asked to meet with me, I agreed but not without much apprehension. After our discussion, however, I began to understand the unique opportunity this project presents in terms of the number of jobs it would create, the economic investment and income it would generate for our community as well as the vast recreational activities it would attract to the area for generations to come. It’s rare for something this big and important to happen and we did not want to stand in the way of it, so my family and I decided that selling our home in order to allow this project to move forward was the right decision.