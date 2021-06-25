Cancel
Nissan Pathfinder takes a welcome step backward

By larry printz, Tribune News Service
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember the Nissan Pathfinder? You know, the 2012 model, the one that was a true SUV. Its 310-horsepower V-8 could tow your house down the block if necessary. But that changed in 2013, when it was recast from a rugged rock crawler to a suburban road vehicle, exchanging its muddy boots and Carhartt jacket for a pair of loafers and a cardigan sweater. Its styling, once chiseled and rugged, softened like a suburban waistline as it lost its identity.

