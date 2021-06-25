Nissan Pathfinder takes a welcome step backward
Remember the Nissan Pathfinder? You know, the 2012 model, the one that was a true SUV. Its 310-horsepower V-8 could tow your house down the block if necessary. But that changed in 2013, when it was recast from a rugged rock crawler to a suburban road vehicle, exchanging its muddy boots and Carhartt jacket for a pair of loafers and a cardigan sweater. Its styling, once chiseled and rugged, softened like a suburban waistline as it lost its identity.www.startribune.com