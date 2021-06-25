Nissan Pathfinder takes a welcome step backward

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd, who just wrapped a whirlwind week of driving the 2021 Ford Bronco. The two talk 4x4s and address some reader feedback, then pivot to talking about another large truck: the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. After that, they get into some news, talking about the new V6-powered Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid, and then wrapping up with a rather interesting "Spend my Money" from a listener based in Japan who has access to just about everything.