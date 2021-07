ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - It’s almost been one full year since the new St. Pete Pier opened, and the city wants to celebrate in a unique. Next month, the Pier – the eighth major pier in the city's history – will celebrate its first anniversary with a drone light show, the "Duke Energy Drone Light Show." It will feature 300 drones equipped with LED lights to create formations that stretch over 500 feet across the sky.