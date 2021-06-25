Polly Pocket Movie Will Star Lily Collins With Lena Dunham Directing

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLily Collins is bidding a temporary adieu to France to live in Lena Dunham’s Pollyville. The Girls creator is officially confirmed to write and direct the Emily in Paris star in a live-action film inspired by the classic ’90s toy Polly Pocket, which will center around a “young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship."

