Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lucy Dacus’ ‘Home Video’ Is a Southern Short-Story Collection With an Indie-Rock Soundtrack: Album Review

By Jem Aswad
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even though they’re all alpha musicians in their own right, it’s often hard not to think of Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers — close friends and members of the semi-supergroup side-project Boygenius — as a single, multi-faceted entity. Boygenius has only released an EP and done one tour, but the three join their beautifully matched harmonies on a song or two on each members’ solo albums, and most of all, their artistic sensibilities come from similar places, with lyrics that share a personal, memoir/novelistic quality, despite their differing sounds and backgrounds.

variety.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Variety

Variety

25K+
Followers
35K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Dacus
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Shawn Everett
Person
Julien Baker
Person
Catherine Lacey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Video#Missing Children#Adolescence#Home Video#Dacus Lrb And#Vbs#Vacation Bible School#Alabama Shakes#Southern#Thumbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Smile Machine offers up airy but fuzzed-out indie rock on new song “Pretty Today” (watch the video)

Smile Machine is the solo project of Jordyn Blakely, who's drummed in Stove, Maneka, Bartees Strange's band, and more, and she's releasing her debut EP Bye For Now on July 16 via Exploding In Sound (pre-order). She recently released lead single "Shit Apple" and we're now premiering second single "Pretty Today," along with its Brant Louck-directed video, which stars Jordyn alongside a pink teddy bear.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Tristen – Aquatic Flowers

Tristen pours out her heart and mind in new project. Oftentimes, when you listen to an album, it doesn’t seem to tie together. The songs themselves may sound good, but there is a detachment from each one to the next. In her new album, Aquatic Flowers, Tristen leaves no room for detachment. Every track is tied to the next in a common theme: love is hard. Tristen puts thoughts into words explaining the complexity of emotions that are tied into a new relationship. Though messages share a common thread, the melodies, instruments and moods differ from one another, keeping the album feeling fresh. Having music featured on TV shows such as The Office, Teen Mom 2, SEAL Team and Sex Drugs and Rock and Roll, Tristen’s versatility is again shown in Aquatic Flowers.
Rock Musicmusicconnection.com

Album Review: "The Night They Came Home" by Mr. Bungle (10/10)

Faith No More’s Mike Patton reformed with Slayer’s Dave Lombardo and Anthrax’s Scott Ian and turned Mr. Bungle into a bonafide metal super-group. Last year, they released The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny, a modern version of their widely shared early demo. To celebrate, they shattered eardrums with this livestream event. Now, it’s been preserved on CD, DVD, Blu-ray and (for the old-school) VHS, complete with opening performance from stand-up comic Neil Hamburger. For Bungle fanatics, this singular event made surviving 2020 possible.
CelebritiesNPR

Rewind, Be Kind: On 'Home Video,' Lucy Dacus Writes Her Own Rules For Friendship

Lucy Dacus gets asked for advice a lot. "I feel very grateful that people care about what I have to say," the 26-year-old singer-songwriter says. Dacus speaks carefully, often pausing to collect herself before finishing a thought, though she's amused at the perception of her as some kind of sage. She doesn't like being prescriptive; she just thinks it's easier to help solve other people's problems. "Sometimes I wonder if I just come off as a really wise person, or am I actually wise?" she laughs. "Everybody has better perspective outside of themselves than within themselves, you know?"
Musicearmilk.com

Album Review: Flamingosis - Daymaker

Celebrating the release of his debut studio album Daymaker, Brooklyn-based electronic solo-act Flamingosis has spent the past several years innovating electronic music behind the scenes. Through an array of production styles, masterfully curated samples, he has melded the fine line between indie electronic and funk. Expanding upon the foundation set via the release of the debut projects singles: "Wild Summer," "Daymaker," and "Cosmic Feeling" the new work comes warmly welcomed by fans and fellow producers alike.
MusicBillboard

Lucy Dacus Geeked Out on Elena Ferrante and Auto-Tune For New Album 'Home Video'

Now 26, the Richmond, Va.-raised singer-songwriter's collection of journals takes up about two feet of shelf space in her home in Philadelphia, where she settled a couple of months before the pandemic. Those writings became invaluable source material for her latest album, Home Video, a guitar-driven rock record that revisits crucial moments in her life between the ages of 7 and 17.
MusicDaily Californian

Lucy Dacus’ ‘Home Video’ is powerful reflection on queer adolescence

Since the start of her music career, indie-rock singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has set high expectations for herself. Whether it be her previously acclaimed solo albums and EPs or her work with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker in Boygenius, Dacus has made a name for herself through producing deeply emotional, thought-provoking and introspective works. With her latest album Home Video, Dacus continues her introspection, creating songs that play out like short stories about her own adolescence. Dacus’ third album is nothing short of a diary put on full display, touching upon themes such as the intricacies of queer friendships in one’s childhood, questioning mainstream religion and entering predatory relationships.
Los Angeles, CAdailybruin.com

Student band Even Kevin combines indie jams, surf rock in debut album

Even Kevin is delivering more-than-pleasant tunes this summer. A collaboration between second-year psychology student Michael Zuker and fourth-year international development studies student Wil Sheets, Even Kevin’s debut album “Pleasant Beach” marks the first full-length project for the duo, following four singles and an EP. The indie rock band’s record is set to release on Spotify and Apple Music Friday, with the title derived from the names of the duo’s hometowns – Pleasant Hill and Manhattan Beach.
CelebritiesVulture

Lucy Dacus Has Never Been This Honest

Lucy Dacus is slowly finding herself again. It has taken some time because, well, things got pretty dark there for a while. Sitting in the book-lined living room of the Philadelphia home she now shares with six of her close friends, the singer-songwriter starts to unpack what has been one of the most mentally debilitating years of her life. “I’m grateful to be surviving,” Dacus, 26, says matter-of-factly, before calmly explaining how last year, for the first stretch of quarantine, she became so depressed she completely disassociated from her body for two months. “It was maybe one of the worst depressive times of my life,” she says. “I realized, Oh yeah, this is a medical level of depression.”
MusicBrown Daily Herald

‘Home Video’ shows Lucy Dacus at her best

For years, Lucy Dacus has been one of indie’s best kept secrets. After bubbling under the surface as a member of the group boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker and after the release of her first album “No Burden,” Dacus’ sophomore record “Historian” garnered her a reach she’d never had before.
Musicinterviewmagazine.com

Lucy Dacus and Thandiwe Newton on Creative Solidarity and the Perfect Red Lip

“The fact that I missed when I was trending shows how off-trend I have always been,” tweeted Lucy Dacus, the Richmond-born singer-songwriter, a few days after her latest album release. ‘Trendy’ is certainly not the best word for Dacus’s music. Her new album Home Video sets the 26-year-old musician’s rich, velvety vocals against spare instrumentation, an era-less hybrid of the emotionally-laden folk ballads she’s known for and the tightly-produced indie pop bops of the moment.
Musicstereoboard.com

Lucy Dacus - Home Video (Album Review)

Nostalgia for one’s teenage years might also be accompanied by the feeling that your teeth are on edge, with the syrupy goodness of reminiscing offset by the many false starts, awkward pauses and permanent endings of youth. Onto this thorny ground strides Lucy Dacus’s third LP ‘Home Video’, a startling...
Rock Musicwgnradio.com

Rediscover rock pioneers Fanny with new album and documentary

In 1969, L.A.-based Fanny became the first all-female rock band to get singed to a major label. From there, they took the airwaves by storm, proving that rock n’ roll wasn’t just a man’s game. Now, their story is chronicled in the new documentary, “Fanny: The Right to Rock.”
Musicxpn.org

Lucy Dacus sells out night one at Union Transfer; adds second night with Bartees Strange

Riding the excitement around the release of her terrifically-received third album Home Video, singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus sold out her October 20th Philly concert with Shamir at Union Transfer. If you missed out on getting tickets, fear not; Dacus added a second Philly show on October 21st at Union Transfer, and XPN Artist to Watch Bartees Strange is slated to open.
Musicwfpk.org

Lucy Dacus performs on CBS This Morning

Fresh off the release of her new album, Home Video, on Friday, Lucy Dacus appeared on CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions over the weekend. She also joined CBS’ Anthony Mason for an interview. After the interview, Lucy Dacus and her band perform “Hot & Heavy”, “VBS” and “Brando” from her...
Moviesindierockcafe.com

Indie Movie Soundtracks: Matador Records’ ‘Half-Cocked’

Is anything more 90s than a movie where Tara Jane O’Neil plays the sister of Ian Svenonius, steals his van and equipment, goes on tour with her friends and learns how to be in a functioning indie rock band? Bear in mind, this movie features a Matador-released soundtrack that features the likes of Unwound, Slant 6, Versus, Smog, Kicking Giant, Codeine, Polvo, the list goes on. As you might guess, it’s not a big movie. It’s not a blockbuster. It’s Half-Cocked.
MusicPosted by
Variety

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Composer Frank Ilfman Mixes Spaghetti Western, Indie-Rock, Orchestral Sounds (EXCLUSIVE)

The first single from the upcoming film “Gunpowder Milkshake” has been released. Composed by Frank Ilfman (“Big Bad Wolves”), “Goonfight at Gutterball Corral” fuses indie-rock with a spaghetti Western style, further mixed with a large orchestra and soprano vocal. Directed and co-written by Navot Papushado (also known for”Big Bad Wolves”),...
Musicpapermag.com

Macy Rodman Announces New Album, 'Unbelievable Animals'

In a move that Shamir describes as the "best thing" he's done to date, the musician has signed New York icon Macy Rodman to his label, Accidental Popstar Records, and their first official release together arrives later this summer. Unbelievable Animals, Rodman's follow-up album to 2019's Endless Kindness, is out August 27th, with its lead single, "Love Me!", setting the tone today alongside an accompanying music video.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Laura Stevenson Shares New Single | Fall Tour w/ Lucy Dacus + Adult Mom | S/T LP out 8/6 on Don Giovanni

Laura Stevenson‘s new, self-titled studio album follows the heartbeat of the life-altering events experienced since her 2019 album, The Big Freeze. From the excitement and tribulations of giving birth to her first child during the COVID-19 pandemic to the powerful rage born from a turbulent situation in which someone she loves was harmed and nearly killed, the new collection is a dynamic and heartbreaking celebration of life. Laura previously released ferocious album opener “State” and today reveals new single, “Don’t Think About Me“. Laden with sugary harmonies, reminiscent of Stevenson’s power-pop driven 2015 effort Cocksure, the new track is an “instant indie classic” anti-anthem; a sour grapes song about unrequited love and the inevitability that it too will grow stale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy