Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks move higher, S&P 500 headed for best week since April

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 16 days ago

Stocks were mostly higher Friday, keeping the market on track for its biggest weekly gain since April. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.1%. All three indexes are up 2.5% or more this week alone.

www.ftimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P 500#The Nasdaq Composite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Aerospace & DefenseInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures: Will Virgin Galactic Stock Rocket After Branson Trip? Roku Leads 8 Stocks Near Buys In Market Rally

Dow Jones futures will open Sunday afternoon, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. A Virgin Galactic (SPCE) flight with billionaire founder Richard Branson returned after a short, successful flight to the edge of space. Tesla (TSLA) released its latest FSD Beta update over the weekend while China expanded its crackdown on U.S. IPOs.
Stocksinvesting.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Morgan Stanley, Citigroup

Despite worries that the U.S. economic recovery might be losing steam, stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite all rallying to record closing highs. The week ahead is expected to be another busy one on Wall Street, given the...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stock Futures Mixed Ahead of the Kickoff of Earnings Season

Stock futures were mixed in early morning trading on Monday as earnings season kicks off on Wall Street this week. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both traded around the flatline. The three major indexes closed at record highs...
StocksForbes

Is Stock Market Risk Increasing?

Last week almost ended poorly for the markets, after heavy selling last Thursday. On Thursday at 10 AM ET, advance/decline data showed there were 369 advancing issues and 2684 declining issues on the NYSE. The volume data was similarly one-sided, with 90% of the volume on the downside. The major...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Cramer: Nvidia, Devon, Pool Lead 'Best of the Best' in S&P

The end of the second quarter of 2021 doesn’t mean the end of the bull market -- not by a long shot. Going forward, however, investors would do best to look back and learn from what the market is saying before buying into the second half of the year, Jim Cramer writes in his Real Money column.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin is entering first major volatility squeeze since April, big move coming

Bitcoin seems to be entering a period of high volatility, an event that could signal a huge movement to come in the near future. That’s according to one William Clement, an on-chain analyst and investor. Clement sent out a tweet to that effect, even sharing a caption showing BTC’s trend that appears to have been broken.
StocksFOXBusiness

US stocks trending lower hours before opening bell

U.S. equity futures are trading lower ahead of the Monday trading session on Wall Street. On Friday, the S&P 500 index rose 1.1% to a record 4,369.55, rebounding from the previous day's loss. About 90% of the stocks in the S&P 500 closed higher. Banks, technology companies and industrial stocks...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

For investors with a long-term mindset, it's always a good time to put money to work in the stock market. The stock market offers few guarantees. However, the market has historically been kind to investors who take a long-term approach. According to data from Crestmont Research, there's never been a...
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones Forecast: "Triple Top" Warns of Pullback as Momentum Fades

The Dow Jones saw a “Triple Top” pattern forming on the daily chart. This may be a warning sign of a deeper pullback if prices breach pattern support. Bearish MACD divergence hints at weakening momentum. Chart by TradingView. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back from record highs towards the...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Tech Stocks Under $10 to Buy in July

Although investors rotated away from expensive technology stocks earlier this year to cyclical stocks to capitalize on the economic recovery, the tech industry expected to be dominant in the foreseeable future on the back of a digital transformation across several sectors. Indeed, the industry has been witnessing renewed investor interest lately because of this. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality, low-priced tech stocks Rimini (RMNI), EMCORE (EMKR), and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) now. Let’s evaluate these names.Investors rotated away from expensive tech stocks earlier this year to cyclical stocks to capitalize on the recovering economy. However, investors’ interest in the tech stocks has been returning lately because a recognition has dawned that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, with the more contagious viral variants in the offing. Notably, Japan this week declared a state of emergency amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country.
StocksHerald & Review

Stocks close higher, capping a 3rd straight week of gains

Bond yields rebounded solidly and stock indexes notched new highs Friday as Wall Street closed out a choppy, holiday-shortened week of trading with the market's third straight weekly gain. The S&P 500 index rose 1.1% to an all-time high for the second time this week. The benchmark index more than...
StocksBenzinga

Why Bumble's Stock Is Trading Higher Today?

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson has initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) with an Outperform rating and $65 price target. The price target signifies a 29.3% upside at current levels. Bumble distinguished itself as quality over quantity play in online dating. Erickson saw an expanding total addressable market. Additionally,...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.30%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Financials, Basic Materials and Oil & Gas sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.30% to hit a new all time high, while the S&P 500 index climbed 1.13%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 0.98%.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Soars 400 Points To Lead Stock Market Rebound; S&P 500 Hits New High

Stocks bounced back around midday Friday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 400 points and the S&P 500 hit a new high. The Dow Jones industrials rallied 1.3%, the S&P 500 rose 1% and the Nasdaq added 0.8% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 outperformed, up 1.8%. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
StocksInternational Business Times

Wall Street Making Gains In Early Trading

US stocks were up in the opening minutes of trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average strengthened 201.15 to 34,623.08 at 9:32 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index increased 19.38 to 4,340.37. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved higher 36.27 to 14,596.06.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street set to open higher as banks, energy stocks rebound

July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Friday, as energy and banking shares rebounded from a sharp selloff that was triggered by growth worries and has put the indexes on track for their biggest weekly fall since mid-June. Energy firms such as Exxon Mobil...

Comments / 0

Community Policy