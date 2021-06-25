Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Central Park' Newcomer Emmy Raver-Lampman on Making Molly Her Own and the Importance of Representation in Cartoons

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Laredo Morning Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter working on Apple TV Plus’ “Central Park” for “months and months” alone, Emmy Raver-Lampman, the animated musical sitcom’s new vocal talent, felt like most of the cast she heard through her headphones during recording sessions had become her musically gifted imaginary friends. Josh Gad, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Stanley Tucci and Eugene Cordero welcomed Raver-Lampman with open ears, and helped her make Molly Tillerman her own in the course of laying down tracks to some whimsical “bangers,” as the actor describes them.

www.lmtonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Loren Bouchard
Person
Tituss Burgess
Person
Josh Gad
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Paige
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Television#Biracial#Tillerman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Cartoons
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
Country
India
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYonstageblog.com

How Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson Make "Central Park" Sing

Central Park was an important place for songwriters Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson long before they started writing music for the animated TV show of the same name. When the two met at the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop, Anderson was a recent college graduate working at the Public Theater's Shakespeare In The Park while Samsel was auditioning for acting gigs and busking in the park. On the first day of the BMI workshop, the two were randomly assigned to write a song together. Ten years later, Samsel and Anderson remain a songwriting team and "best friend partners."
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

From Simu Liu to Network TV, How Diversity Talk Can Shift From Cancellation to Cooperation

“Kim’s Convenience” star Simu Liu asks himself “every day” whether he should’ve spoken out last month on social media about his experience on the set of the hit CBC series, when he noted in a Facebook post the “overwhelmingly white” producers and lack of Korean voices in the writers’ room after creator Ins Choi departed. But Liu remembers watching what wound up being the anticlimactic series finale at the end of the fifth season, which had just been released on Netflix, and reflecting on the global impact of the show about an Asian Canadian family.
California StateNewsTimes

Victoria Justice, Joel McHale Starring in Comedy 'California King' (EXCLUSIVE)

Victoria Justice and Joel McHale have joined the cast of “California King,” a comedy that mixes together a story of friendship, mattresses and a kidnapping gone terribly wrong. The Glickmania, Bombo and Vanishing Angle film is the feature directorial and writing debut of Eli Stern. It co-stars Travis Bennett (“Dave”) and Jimmy Tatro (“Home Economics”).
TV SeriesVulture

The Drawn Trailer Features Tig Notaro and Her Cute Cartoon Cardigan

So, you saw Tig Notaro get CGI’d into an action movie and you thought to yourself, What other mediums could we use to dispense more Tig Notaro into the world? Well, here’s one: The stand-up comic is becoming a fully animated character, with lines and colors and everything. HBO has released the trailer for Notaro’s upcoming special Drawn, in which she is, well, drawn. Her bits are also animated, which certainly helps make her collapsing from internal bleeding feel a little more … playful? Yeah, that’s the word.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

HBO Max Wants to Make an Emmys Splash—But How Big Can It Be?

In State of the Streamers, Vanity Fair’s Awards Insider goes inside the campaigns of some of this Emmy season’s biggest players—from front-runners to underdogs, on streaming networks both well-established and brand-new to the game. This first entry focuses on HBO Max, hoping to make an awards splash in its first full year of eligibility.
Champaign, ILDaily Illini

K.A. Moll releases new book, explains importance of representation

With the release of K.A. Moll’s latest book, “Seeing by Heart,” Sunday, the bestselling lesbian romance author said the concept of soulmates is a driving force behind her work. Moll described her work as “stories about women who have experienced past trauma who find healing in the love of a...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Kumail Nanjiani to Star in ‘Homeland Elegies’ Limited Series at FX

FX is developing a limited series adaptation of Ayad Akhtar’s acclaimed 2020 novel “Homeland Elegies,” with Kumail Nanjiani attached to produce and star. Described as “raucous and searing,” Akhtar’s novel “blends fact and fiction to tell an epic story of identity and belonging in post-Trump America. Part family drama, part social essay, part picaresque novel, at its heart it is the story of a father, a son, and the country they both call home.”
TV SeriesGamespot

Jeff Goldblum Will Join HBO Max's Search Party Season 5 Cast

Actor Jeff Goldblum will be taking on a recurring role in Season 5 of Search Party on HBO Max, according to Variety. Goldblum will play Tunnel Quinn, a "charismatic tech billionaire who enters a very public business partnership with Dory (Alia Shawkat) on the other side of her near death experience."
Behind Viral Videosdisneydining.com

New Disney+ Voices Video Released: The Importance of Representation

In a new video from the Voices online series, an important conversation between High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ actress Dara Reneé and Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ actress Kyliegh Curran takes place. In this new video titled, “The Importance of Representation” the two young women discussed how they made...
La Palma, CAcityoflapalma.org

Central Park Cinema

New to the summer special events line-up, the City of La Palm invites you to come enjoy Central Park Cinema with family and friends for Friday Family Films in July! Remember to bring blankets and chairs. Admission is free. Movie selections will be released June 1. For more information, visit www.CityofLaPalma.org/Cinema.
MusicPosted by
Rock 104.1

Springsteen to give historic Central Park performance this summer

That tweet says it all. The rebirth of NYC. This is going to be as big as it gets. We told you on-air how legendary music executive Clive Davis was organizing a concert for Central Park that was going to feature enormous names. Is Jersey’s Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bruce Springsteen enormous enough?
New York City, NYRomesentinel.com

August concert set for Central Park

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson will headline an August concert in Central Park, marking the city’s comeback from the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday. De Blasio announced last month that producer Clive Davis would recruit an all-star lineup for a Central...
Moviesoklahoman.com

Kristin Chenoweth stars in new musical comedy 'Schmigadoon!' streaming soon on Apple TV+

As Broadway warms up for its eagerly awaited return in September, fans of musical theater might want to consider a jaunt to "Schmigadoon!," thanks to the magic of streaming. "When I got the call about this, I just laughed my butt off," said Kristin Chenoweth, one of the stars of the musical-comedy series, premiering July 16 on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy