Top Atlanta Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design, Presents Bookshelves with a Bang

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxury Interior Designer, VPI Design by Dina Varner, explains the ways that bookshelves upgrade the aesthetic of any space instantly. ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Throughout history, bookshelves have been seen as an indication of wealth and power. These unique room accessories can hold knowledge, information, and even personal materials. Beautiful bookshelves are often found in offices and in-home libraries all around the world. Now, modern design is beckoning them into other parts of the home as stylish works of art. Bringing together design and function in a completely original way, luxury interior designer VPI Design, sees an opportunity to redefine a room by using these simple shelves more creatively.

