Today’s Assen may not be yesterday’s Assen but MotoGP’s oldest racetrack still affords us sights we never see anywhere else. Best of all is the track’s unique hyper-fast final section – MotoGP’s fastest – unchanged since the circuit was halved in length back in 2006. This is Turns 12, 13, 14 and 15, or to give them their proper titles, Meeuwenmeer, Hoge Heide and Ramshoek; three names that strike fear into all but the bravest motorcycle racers.