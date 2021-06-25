Talisker Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) (" Wildpack" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2021, whereby the Company announced the closing of the bought deal offering of 20,000 debenture units (the " Debenture Units") of the Company at a price of C$1,000 per Debenture Unit for gross proceeds of C$20,000,000 (the " Offering"), where each Debenture Unit consisted of one 8% senior unsecured convertible debenture having a face value of $1,000 (each, a " Convertible Debenture") and 332 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a " Warrant"), the Convertible Debentures and Warrants have been approved for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbols CANS.DB and CANS.WT, respectively, and will begin trading at the open of market on July 13, 2021.