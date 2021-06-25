Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Talisker Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

albuquerqueexpress.com
 17 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK) (OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the 'Meeting') held yesterday. A total of 121,658,109 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pricewaterhousecoopers#Canada#The Board Of Directors#Talisker Resources Ltd#Tskff#Meeting#Company#The Bralorne Gold Complex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

CanaFarma Announces CAD$5,000,000 Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company") is pleased...
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces DTC Eligibility

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB: AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to report that it has received confirmation from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") that AIML's common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Argentina Lithium Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF),("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 3,175,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are set for a period of five years, expiring on July 12, 2026, and each Option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.20. The Options are subject to a 4 month hold period from the date of grant and to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
Businessdallassun.com

Snowline Gold Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer and Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the 'Company' or 'Snowline') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Matthew Roma as Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Roma is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with over 10 years of financial management experience working predominantly with junior mining companies. Mr. Roma articled at Deloitte LLP where he specialized in assurance and advisory services for publicly listed mining companies based both in Canada and the United States.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

DigiMax Global Solutions Provides 2021 Q2 Corporate Review and Q3 Outlook

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / DigiMax Global Inc. (the 'Company' or 'DigiMax') (CSE:DIGI), a Company that provides artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency technology solutions to individuals and SME's, is pleased to provide a corporate review for Q2 and an outlook for the Company in Q3. Q2 Review.
BusinessBusiness Insider

QC Copper & Gold Investor Update & Webinar on its Opemiska Copper Project

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "QC Copper") (TSXV: QCCU) is pleased to present its latest investor presentation and webinar featuring CEO Stephen Stewart, who provides a complete Company update as it prepares to release the Opemiska's maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate. The webinar is viewable through the link below:
Businessdallassun.com

Canagold Appoints Knox Henderson as Vice President, Corporate Development

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX:CCM)(OTCQB:CRCUF)(FRA:CANA) announces the appointment of Mr. Knox Henderson, to the position of Vice President, Corporate Development, effective immediately. Mr. Henderson is a corporate communications and capital markets professional with a successful track record spanning over two decades. Knox...
Wakefield, MAhomenewshere.com

Curaleaf Appoints Ranjan Kalia As Chief Financial Officer

WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, announced today that Ranjan Kalia will join the company as Chief Financial Officer on July 19, 2021. Kalia will succeed Michael Carlotti, who is stepping down from the role of Chief Financial Officer for medical reasons.
MarketsArkansas Business

Standard Lithium to Trade on NYSE American

A Canadian company making steady strides toward establishing a lithium extraction industry in south Arkansas passed another milestone this week, announcing approval to list its shares on the NYSE American exchange. Standard Lithium Ltd. of Vancouver, British Columbia, which has declared its intent to be North America's next source to...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Exro Report of Voting Results at 2021 Annual General Meeting

Exro nominee directors listed in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated June 7, 2021, were elected as directors of the Company at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today in Vancouver, B.C. CALGARY, AB, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX:...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Wildpack Beverage Inc. Announces Listing Of Debentures And Warrants On The TSX Venture Exchange

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) (" Wildpack" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2021, whereby the Company announced the closing of the bought deal offering of 20,000 debenture units (the " Debenture Units") of the Company at a price of C$1,000 per Debenture Unit for gross proceeds of C$20,000,000 (the " Offering"), where each Debenture Unit consisted of one 8% senior unsecured convertible debenture having a face value of $1,000 (each, a " Convertible Debenture") and 332 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a " Warrant"), the Convertible Debentures and Warrants have been approved for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbols CANS.DB and CANS.WT, respectively, and will begin trading at the open of market on July 13, 2021.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Fort St. James Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Fort St. James Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FTJ) ('FTJ' or the 'Company') ') is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement previously announced on May 21, 2021. A total of $270,400 of non-flow-through financing comprising of 1,502,221 units at $0.18 was issued as well as a total of $100,000 of flow-through financing comprising of 400,000 units at $0.25 was issued.
Denver, COalbuquerqueexpress.com

Unified Global Acquires Publicly Listed Company

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Unified Global Co. Inc. of Denver, Colorado and Calgary, Alberta, Canada ('Unified') announced today it has closed on the acquisition of the controlling interest of China Senior Living Industry International Holding Corporation, a publicly traded Nevada corporation (OTC PINK:CHYL). This transaction...
Economydallassun.com

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / JULY 9, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ('ELEF') today has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System And Related Take-Over Bid And Insider Reporting Issues in connection with its disposition (the 'Disposition') of 7,829,000 common shares ('Shares') of Victory Nickel Inc. ('VN').
Carlsbad, CAalbuquerqueexpress.com

Optec International Releases July Corporate Updates

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), and supplier of wholesale Medical PPE today released the following corporate update:. This week, OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC...
Marketsinvestmentu.com

What is an Annual General Meeting?

If you’re a shareholder of a company, it means you have the right to attend that company’s annual meeting. What is an annual general meeting? It’s a once-a-year gathering of shareholders, where the company presents its annual report. Consider it a sneak peek behind the curtain of everyday operations—a look at what the company is doing to achieve its goal of returning value to shareholders.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ondas Holdings Inc. Announces Filing Of Definitive Proxy Statement And Date For Special Meeting Of Shareholders Relating To Previously Announced Acquisition Of American Robotics, Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) , a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets, announced today that it has filed its definitive proxy statement and will hold a special meeting of its shareholders ("Special Meeting") to consider and vote on matters relating to the proposed acquisition of American Robotics, Inc. (the "Transaction") as disclosed in the definitive proxy statement. The definitive proxy statement is dated July 6, 2021 and, together with the accompanying proxy card, is first being mailed or otherwise delivered to Ondas stockholders as of June 28, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting, on or about July 7, 2021.
Lisle, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Notice of Annual MEETING The a...

Notice of Annual MEETING The annual meeting of the shareholders of Lisle Savings Bank will be held at 1450 Maple Avenue, Lisle, Illinois on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. Election of Directors and transactions of such other business as may come before the meeting will be in order. Karlie Krehbiel, Secretary Published in Daily Herald July 5, 2020 (4566431) , posted 07/05/2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results Of Special Meetings Of Stockholders And Members

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: CULL), the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that, at special meetings held on July 2, 2021, the stockholders of the Company and the members of Cullman Savings Bank, MHC (depositors of the Bank) approved the Plan of Conversion and Reorganization (the "Plan") in connection with the Company's previously announced plan to convert from the mutual holding company to the fully public stock holding company form of organization, and also approved the related contribution of shares of common stock and cash to a new charitable foundation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy