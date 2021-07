It is becoming more and more likely that Denmark and Sampdoria winger Mikkel Damsgaard will be a Premier League player next season. The 21-year-old has been hailed as a bright prospect since his senior debut for Nordsjaelland at the age of 17, and after a solid debut season in Serie A with Sampdoria last campaign, it was his barnstorming performance at Euro 2020 this summer that has propelled him into the limelight.