Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

BAFTA's Global Membership Diversity Survey Reveals Women, LGBTQI+ and Minority Ethnic Backgrounds Under-Represented

By K.J. Yossman
Laredo Morning Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAFTA’s global membership survey has revealed women, LGBTQI+, people with disabilities and those from minority ethnic groups are severely under-represented in its ranks. The compulsory survey is the first to include all BAFTA members across the globe. Its aim is to identify areas of under-representation and then address them, in order to ensure the organization becomes as diverse, inclusive and representative as possible.

www.lmtonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel Clarke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtqi#Diversity#Lgbtqi#British#The Times Of London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
TheConversationAU

One third of migrant and refugee women experience domestic violence, major survey reveals

A third of migrant and refugee women in a new survey said they experienced some form of domestic and/or family violence. And temporary visa holders consistently reported proportionately higher levels of domestic and family violence, including controlling behaviours. Temporary visa holders also reported much higher patterns of migration-related abuse and threats (such as threats to be deported or separated from their children). These are the main findings of a survey of nearly 1,400 migrant and refugee women across Australia, the most comprehensive of its kind in the country. This was the first national study to look at the residency and visa status...
Public Healthsciencecodex.com

COVID-19 bereavement care lacking for ethnic minorities

Grieving friends and relatives from ethnic minority backgrounds are suffering from a lack of appropriate help to cope with the loss of a loved one, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers say. And the scarcity of data on the services that are available means providers do not know how support...
Religionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Church of England scraps plan for 'racial justice officers'

London — The Church of England has abandoned a proposal to appoint 42 "racial justice officers" across the country, one of the recommendations from its report on tackling racism in the institution. The Archbishops' Anti-Racism Taskforce in April made 47 proposals to address institutional racism and improve diversity in an...
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

From Simu Liu to Network TV, How Diversity Talk Can Shift From Cancellation to Cooperation

“Kim’s Convenience” star Simu Liu asks himself “every day” whether he should’ve spoken out last month on social media about his experience on the set of the hit CBC series, when he noted in a Facebook post the “overwhelmingly white” producers and lack of Korean voices in the writers’ room after creator Ins Choi departed. But Liu remembers watching what wound up being the anticlimactic series finale at the end of the fifth season, which had just been released on Netflix, and reflecting on the global impact of the show about an Asian Canadian family.
SocietyPosted by
newschain

‘Culture wars’ pit working class communities against each other – report

The so-called culture wars and the “anti-woke” agenda is pitting working class communities against each other, according to a new report. Research from The Fabian Society claims that rows over issues such as racial equality and cancel culture are stoked by politicians, media outlets and social media platforms rather than reflecting actual attitude divides amongst the public.
Women's Healthdocwirenews.com

Methods, Ethics, and Cross-Language Considerations in Research with Ethnic Minority Children

Nurs Res. 2021 Jul 2. doi: 10.1097/NNR.0000000000000537. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Qualitative research seeking the perspectives of minority children on child health issues such as childhood obesity and healthy weight care is limited, especially in nursing research. OBJECTIVE: Our objective is to share methodological, ethical, and cross-language knowledge gained...
Religiontalesbuzz.com

The Indian Muslim women ‘up for sale’ on an app

Last Sunday, dozens of Muslim women in India found they had been put up for sale online. Hana Khan, a commercial pilot whose name was on the list, told the BBC she was alerted to it when a friend sent her a tweet. The tweet took her to “Sulli Deals”,...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Leading UK domestic violence charity hit with racism allegations from staff

Solace Women’s Aid, one of Britain’s largest domestic abuse charities for women, has been branded as institutionally racist by its own staff members, The Independent can reveal. Dozens of complainants have signed an open letter condemning the “consistent failings, racism and persecution of staff” by some of the organisation’s leaders.They also call for the removal of the chief executive, senior leadership team and board of trustees. One signatory, who spoke anonymously to The Independent, claims the stress and alleged bullying had made her consistently nervous and sleep deprived: “The racism at Solace is all about power and keeping women of...
EducationPhys.org

One third of migrant and refugee women experience domestic violence, major survey reveals

A third of migrant and refugee women in a new survey said they experienced some form of domestic and/or family violence. And temporary visa holders consistently reported proportionately higher levels of domestic and family violence, including controlling behaviours. Temporary visa holders also reported much higher patterns of migration-related abuse and threats (such as threats to be deported or separated from their children).

Comments / 0

Community Policy