BAFTA's Global Membership Diversity Survey Reveals Women, LGBTQI+ and Minority Ethnic Backgrounds Under-Represented
BAFTA’s global membership survey has revealed women, LGBTQI+, people with disabilities and those from minority ethnic groups are severely under-represented in its ranks. The compulsory survey is the first to include all BAFTA members across the globe. Its aim is to identify areas of under-representation and then address them, in order to ensure the organization becomes as diverse, inclusive and representative as possible.www.lmtonline.com