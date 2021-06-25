This NFL Rule Change Could Bring the Return of Eagles' Kelly Green Jerseys

Ezring: A big-bodied, athletic quarterback with the traits to develop into a starter in the NFL. Phil Jurkovec has sufficient arm talent and movement skills to qualify as a dual-threat option. As a passer, the Notre Dame transfer exhibits the requisite arm strength to make any throw asked of him. What’s more, he has a solid understanding of touch and layering the ball between levels of the defense. Jurkovec also has a feel for space and coverages. He tends to throw to space and allows routes to develop under the ball. Consequently, he misses well. In other words, he consciously puts the ball where only his receiver can get it. Similarly, Jurkovec forces his receivers away from defenders with his ball placement. He also flashes a beautiful deep ball. As a runner, Jurkovec offers vision, power and leg drive. The Eagles quarterback rarely slides and uses his momentum to finish plays. Jurkovec’s best play comes under pressure. When forced to scramble, his instincts as a football player take the wheel. Jurkovec regularly breaks tackles behind the line of scrimmage and consistently keeps his eyes downfield while extending the play. He even directs traffic and communicates with his receivers mid-play. Jurkovec is capable of throwing across his body or off-platform and displays improved accuracy when escaping pressure. Subscribe for full article.