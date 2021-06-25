Cancel
Louisiana State

Catching up with Shreveport's Tim Brando ahead of major award from Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

Houma Courier
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATCHITOCHES – Never at a loss for words, Shreveport native Tim Brando gets your attention when he steps to the microphone or calls your cell. You know he’s going to be there for a while. But his conversations are always interesting and involve promoting Louisiana and the Shreveport-Bossier City area when appropriate. That’s why the veteran sports broadcaster has made his hometown look good while calling games on ESPN, CBS, Sirius/XM and other broadcast entities.

