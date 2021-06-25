Cancel
‘Pokémon UNITE’ network test for Switch out now on Japanese eShop

By Jake Laverde
NME
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has released a public network test for the upcoming cross-platform MOBA Pokémon UNITE on the Japanese Switch eShop. The Pokémon Company announced the release via its official Japanese Twitter feed. The tweet (according to Google Translate) reads, “The network test for the Nintendo switch version of Pokémon UNITE has started! Anyone can participate from the Nintendo eShop until Saturday, June 26, so be sure to experience the Unite Battle!”

