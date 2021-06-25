Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Lena Headey calls ‘Game Of Thrones’ waterboarding scene she acted in a “shit time”

By Beth Webb
NME
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLena Headey has branded a scene in which she waterboarded another character in Game Of Thrones a “shit time”. In an interview with Insider, Headey, who played Cersei Lannister in the show, was asked about the punishing season six scene. In May, actor Hannah Waddingham also spoke out about shooting...

www.nme.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Waddingham
Person
Lena Headey
Person
Karen Gillan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Long Day#Waterboarding#Game Of Thrones#Insider Headey#Collider Waddingham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Game of Thrones Fans Question Why Lena Headey Never Won an Emmy

Lena Headey is trending with Game of Thrones fans praising the actress for her unforgettable performance as Cersei Lannister. This weekend marked the fifth anniversary of the popular episode "The Winds of Winter," which featured what some would say was Cersei's greatest moment in the entire series. Universally acclaimed, that episode is also one of the highest-rated of the show, with a 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a very rare 9.9/10 rating on IMDb.
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

Are the Game of Thrones showrunners involved in House of the Dragon?

Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss brought Game of Thrones to life. But as beloved as the series was, their work on the final season was universally panned. So now people are wondering: are they involved in the upcoming spin-off House of the Dragon?. The short answer is no. HBO...
TV SeriesGamespot

Game Of Thrones: HBO Boss Gives An Update On The Spin-Offs

HBO is developing multiple Game of Thrones spin-offs, but so far only one--House of the Dragon--is actually being made. HBO boss Casey Bloys recently reiterated to reporters that House of the Dragon is the only new Game of Thrones show in production currently, though development continues on other possibilities as well.
MoviesPopculture

Elizabeth Olsen Recalls 'Awful' Audition for 'Game of Thrones'

Elizabeth Olsen is a genre fiction powerhouse now, but she missed out on one of the biggest roles in geek culture long before she became Wanda Maximoff. In a new interview on the Awards Chatter podcast this week, Olsen recalled her audition to play Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones. Fans will have to take her word for it when she says that it was "awful."
TV SeriesPopculture

George R.R. Martin Denounces 'Game of Thrones' Ending on HBO

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin addressed the controversial ending of the HBO series directly this month. In an interview with PBS in Chicago, he noted how much the series had diverged from his books, A Song of Ice and Fire. However, he also noted with sadness that his own writer's block had allowed the differences to take shape.
TV Seriesmoviehole.net

Game of Thrones actor tipped for Sinestro in HBO Max’s Green Lantern

“Game of Thrones” alum Tobias Menzies is rumored to be up for the role of the villain ‘Thaal Sinestro’ in HBO Max’s “Green Lantern” series. The scoop hails from the oft-reliable The Illuminerdi, who add “The character description for Sinestro shows that the Green Lantern series will be focusing on the early life of Sinestro who was a standout member of the Corps. Sinestro is eventually forced out of the Green Lantern Corps after he abuses his power and becomes one of the Corps’ greatest enemies using the yellow Lantern power ring and creating the Sinestro Corps. The character description hints at his fated fall from the Green Lantern Corps.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Did Game of Thrones' disappointing ending make it irrelevant?

A longtime Game of Thrones Reddit community called Freefolk has been griping about how the once buzzed-about series has become an afterthought two years after the series finale. They point to HBO's 10-year anniversary celebration in April that was greeted with a shrug. "At this point, the disappearing relevance of the series is what the people over on r/Freefolk are most interested in talking about," says Vice's Gita Jackson. "Nestled next to jokes about Ygritte being excited for six to eight inches of snow, a post about the overall decline in popularity of the series sits at the top of the subreddit with over 30,000 upvotes and almost 3,000 comments. The post contains a screenshot from someone who says that they work in merchandising describing retailers sending back Game of Thrones merch 'as if the product was toxic.' It doesn't really matter to posters whether or not they can confirm this person's account. They all have their own examples of watching Games of Thrones going from inescapable to near invisible since the series finale in 2019."
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First look at Game of Thrones star in Netflix's Army of the Dead prequel

Netflix has revealed a first look at the upcoming Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves. The new movie is set to follow safecracker Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) in the days before he broke into safes. Going by the first look (which also includes Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel),...
Behind Viral VideosPopculture

'Game of Thrones' Prequel Star Reacts to Casting News With Elated TikTok

Newly anointed Westerosi queen Emily Carey is overjoyed to be joining the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. On Tuesday, HBO announced that Carey would play a young version of Alicent Hightower on the series, while Milly Alcock will play a young version of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Carey celebrated the casting news with her fans on social media.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in July 2021

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will hit the streaming service next month. The female-fronted action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake and all three parts of the R.L. Stine-inspired Fear Street trilogy are among some of the most anticipated titles hitting Netflix this July. Karen Gillan and Lena Headey...

Comments / 0

Community Policy