Former Rochester Woman Sentenced For Sharing Top Secret Files

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A St. Paul lawmaker's claims of racial profiling by St. Paul police continue to stir up controversy. Democrat State Representative John Thompson was pulled over by a St. Paul police officer in the early morning hours of last Sunday and later suggested he had been ticketed for "driving wall Black" during a rally on Tuesday commemorating the fifth anniversary of the fatal police shooting of Philando Castile. That led to a social media post on Friday by St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell, who wrote he was "dismayed and disappointed" by Thompson's allegations. Axtell indicated he had reviewed the body camera video from the incident and stated the traffic stop was "by the books.