Montana State

Man dies after double shooting near Montana police station

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 22-year-old Illinois man has died following a double shooting near a Montana police station that left a teenager with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Billings police say the shooting occurred just before midnight Thursday near the city’s downtown police headquarters.

Officers arrived to find two suspects with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Illinois man, identified as Thaddeus Merritt, died at a nearby hospital from gunshot wounds, officials said. Merritt is believed to be from the Chicago, Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley said.

An 18-year-old Billings man was taken to a medical facility and being treated for his injuries.

Police said they were not seeking anyone else in the case but were continuing to investigate.

No arrests were immediately made, according to Wooley.

