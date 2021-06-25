Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia football offseason stays spicy with 3 big mysteries

By Mike Griffith
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b38JI_0af8a7Cb00

ATHENS — The football offseason is always filled with unknowns, players pushing themselves to the max, frames filling out with age and maturity.

Competition, position changes, injuries, off-field issues and incidents and now transfers all play a role in team chemistry, as there’s a reaction for every reaction.

Each player, each piece, is part of a team’s DNA, a potential multiplier, divider, addition or subtraction.

The Georgia Bulldogs have one of the more positive formulas for success in Year Six of Kirby Smart’s tenure as head coach.

Smart has built a successful football culture, the program having proven itself an annual national championship contender that grows and develops players for the NFL as well as in the classroom.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
12K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#American Football#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
WSB Radio

Davis, Leiter, Jobe lead top 10 picks at MLB draft

DENVER — (AP) — Major League Baseball’s amateur draft began Sunday night as part of All-Star weekend festitivies. Here’s a capsule look at the first 10 players selected:. No. 1 — PITTSBURGH PIRATES. HENRY DAVIS, C, LOUISVILLE (6-foot-2, 210 pounds, 21 years old) Davis has big power and an even...
NBAPosted by
WSB Radio

Magic finalize hiring of Mavs assistant Mosley as head coach

Jamahl Mosley has agreed to become the new coach of the Orlando Magic, the team announced Sunday, giving the longtime NBA assistant his first chance at running his own club. Mosley replaces Steve Clifford, who left Orlando by mutual agreement after three seasons and two playoff appearances. He becomes the 14th coach in Magic history — 15th if including Billy Donovan, who was hired by the Magic but never coached a game, instead returning to his job at the time with the Florida Gators.
MLBPosted by
WSB Radio

Cubs' Davis 2 HRs in Futures Game, long balls begin at Coors

DENVER — (AP) — Brennen Davis saw hitting in Coors Field's thin air as a fat opportunity, far different from his usual ballparks. “I'm currently playing in Knoxville, Tennessee,” the Chicago Cubs' Double-A outfielder said. “It's noticeable.”. The 21-year-old homered twice and earned MVP of the National League's 8-3 victory...
MLBPosted by
WSB Radio

Marlins' López sets MLB mark with 9 strikeouts to open game

MIAMI — (AP) — Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López set a major league record by striking out the first nine batters to start Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. López struck out Ehire Adrianza, Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies each swinging in the first inning. He then fanned Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Dansby Swanson also all swinging in the second inning. In the third, Guillermo Heredia looked at strike three, Kevan Smith went down swinging and Ian Anderson was called out on strikes.
NBAPosted by
WSB Radio

Suns forward Torrey Craig available to play in Game 3

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Phoenix Suns reserve forward Torrey Craig was available to play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night after injuring his right knee in Game 2. Craig hurt his knee during a collision with driving former teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo in the third quarter of Phoenix's 118-108 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday night. The Suns lead the series 2-0.
MLBPosted by
WSB Radio

Marlins' López Ks MLB-mark 9 in a row at start, tops Braves

MIAMI — (AP) — Marlins right-hander Pablo López set a major league record by striking out the first nine batters to start a game, pitching Miami past the Atlanta Braves 7-4 Sunday. A day after the Braves lost star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury, their hitters...
GolfPosted by
WSB Radio

Glover with a 64 at John Deere ends 10 years without a win

SILVIS, Ill. — (AP) — Lucas Glover made his third straight birdie and knew winning the John Deere Classic was in reach with a one-shot lead and four holes to go. But this was not the time to be thinking about ending 10 years without a PGA Tour trophy. Conditions were too soft and pure. There were too many birdies to be made, and too many players behind him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy