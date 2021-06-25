Cancel
Burlington, WY

2021 Burlington Girls Basketball Wrap [VIDEO]

By Frank Gambino
WyoPreps
WyoPreps
 16 days ago
After missing the state tournament for 6 straight years, the Burlington girls returned to Casper in 2021 and ended up with a 6th place finish. In the opening round of the state tourney, the Huskies got off a great start in their game with Upton, holding a 9 point lead. That evaporated quickly as Upton prevailed in the match 76-56. Burlington had some trouble with turnovers and was led in scoring in that game by Kelsi Nicholson with 33 points. She was the leading scorer in 1A this past season averaging 17 points per game.

WyoPreps

WyoPreps

Casper, WY
ABOUT

WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

