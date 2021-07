Guinea pigs are large rodents that don't have tails but their fur can come in a variety of textures and colors. Teddy guinea pigs are a specific breed of guinea pigs that have coarse, short fur that doesn't require much brushing or trimming. They are low-maintenance, quiet pets that take up little space so they make great pets for both children and adults. Like any pet, teddy guinea pigs have specific housing, diet, and care requirements that are necessary to help them live a long and healthy life.