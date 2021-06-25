Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Review: WD_Black D30 Game Drive SSD 1TB

By Tarinder Sandhu
HEXUS.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it possible to have too much storage for your PC and consoles? When games routinely hit 50GB installs and 100GB-plus certainly not being uncommon, the answer has to be a resounding no. Notwithstanding the latest consoles' move to super-fast internal SSDs, there's a healthy market for external storage. Stick...

hexus.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#External Storage#Console Games#Game Console#Ssd#External Hard Drive#D30 Game Drive#Nba#Tb#Wd#The D30 Game Drive Ssd#Usb C#Usb Extended Storage#Seagate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
SONY
Related
ComputersPosted by
PC Gamer

Cheap SSD deals of the week

SSD prices are so cheap compared to what they cost just a few years ago, every SSD feels like a cheap SSD. But even so, some are really really cheap. While we're stuck at home with more time to devote to the best PC games, it's nice to have the drive space to keep tons of games installed at once. That's where these deals come into play. Find a cheap SSD deal, and you can add 1-2TB of affordable storage to your PC.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Crucial X6 4TB Portable SSD review: Decent speed, good price to performance

The Crucial X6 4TB Portable SSD is a cost-effective pocket-sized external SSD ideal for on-the-go storage for your Mac, with decent access speeds. If you're carting around a MacBook Air and need some extra storage capacity, there are many options on the market that you could pick up. Main points of differentiation are speed, size, and sturdiness, and it's generally quite hard to find an external drive that can cover all three well.
ComputersTechRadar

Sandisk Professional G-Drive rugged external 2TB SSD review

The G-Drive by Sandisk Professional is not the fastest external drive around but it is definitely one of the sturdiest we’ve come across lately. If you need your data to be physically secure 100% of the time, then this drive should be on your shortlist. Despite the recent woes associated...
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

Time for an NVMe upgrade? Samsung's 1TB 980 SSD is just £89 today, 23% off

Samsung's 980 SSD, the Korean chaebol's latest budget NVMe SSD, finally fulfilled its purpose today when UK retailer Scan discounted the 1TB model by £27. That puts it down to £89 and change, the lowest price we've seen and in the same league as other low-cost, high-performance NVMe drives like the Crucial P2 and WD Blue SN550.
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

This RTX 3060 PC with Ryzen 5600X and 1TB SSD costs £1150

Graphics card prices remain sky-high, so the best way to pick one up near RRP is to buy a prebuilt system. Today we spotted this deal at Scan, where you can get a RTX 3060 PC with a Ryzen 5 5600X, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD for £1150. That's a pretty good deal, given that RTX 3060 graphics cards on their own are selling for £500 to £700 on Ebay right now.
Computersslashdot.org

Intel's New Optane SSD P5800X Is the Fastest SSD Drive Ever Made

MojoKid writes: Intel recently shifted its storage strategy somewhat and is now catering its flagship Optane SSD P5800X, which was formerly targeted solely at data centers, to workstation users. The Optane SSD P5800X is based on a proprietary PCIe Gen 4x4 native controller and it features Intel's second-generation Intel Optane memory. In terms of performance, in some of the first benchmark numbers to hit the web, the drive is an absolute beast in the workloads that matter most for the vast majority of workstation users and enthusiasts. Random reads and writes are exceptionally good and access times at low queue depths are best-of-class. The Optane SSD P5800X's sequential transfers, while strong, aren't quite on the same level as some of today's fastest NAND-based PCIe 4 solid state drives, but they do exceed 7GB/s, which is still extremely fast. Overall, it's essentially the fastest SSD ever made. Endurance is off the charts too. However, all of that SSD horsepower comes at a price though, at a little over $2.50 per Gig and over $2,000 for an 800GB drive. With capacities of 400GB, 800GB and 1.6TB, the new Intel Optane SSD P5800X is shipping and available now.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Asus TUF Gaming K3 review

The Asus TUF Gaming K3 is an affordable mechanical keyboard that’ll give your gaming a boost, though the design is a little bland and customization is confusing. ASUS TUF K3 RGB Mechanical... Asus TUF Gaming K3 (Blue) We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Two...
ComputersHot Hardware

Kingston DC1500M SSD Review: High Endurance NVMe Storage

This morning Kingston announced that its latest DC1500M series of enterprise-class solid state drives have begun shipping. Like many of its predecessors in Kingston’s enterprise SSD line-up, the new DC1500M series leverages a hot-pluggable U.2 (2.5”, 15mm) form factor, that’s compatible with common U.2 backplanes. The drives are tuned for mixed-use case, data-intensive workloads, including cloud computing, web hosting, high-performance computing (HPC), virtual infrastructures, and AI and deep learning applications.
Electronicsgeekculture.co

Geek Review: Samsung SSD 870 EVO SATA III 2.5-inch (4TB)

If you’re still thinking of getting a computer with anything but a Solid State Drive (SSD) in 2021, you have to ask yourself if it also needs a CRT monitor and ball mouse to go along with it. SSDs have a huge advantage compared to their Hard Disk Drive (HDD) counterparts, and whether you’re building a new desktop or seeking an upgrade, an SSD is the go-to solution for faster boot speed, data transfer, and game loading time.
Computersdotesports.com

Best NVMe SSD 2021

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) SSD drives are much faster than conventional SATA drives or HDDs and serve as the new standard for performance. NVMe drives slot directly into the motherboard like a stick of RAM and cut out unnecessary interfaces. Connecting directly to the motherboard reduces latency and ensures faster, more consistent speeds.
ElectronicsTechRadar

SteelSeries Arctis Prime gaming headset review

The SteelSeries Arctis Prime borrows a lot from the rest of the Arctis family, particularly benefiting from the premium design and Hi-Fi drivers of its more expensive siblings. It does the job when it's time to game, but the basic wired connection and lack of any SteelSeries software integration leave out some of SteelSeries’ most handy features for team communication.
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Demystifying SSD Security

You left your laptop in a taxi or it was confiscated at a customs checkpoint. How do you ensure your personal or corporate data is safe? There are a number of best practices to follow. SSD Best Practices. Step 1: Shut down your device in public spaces when you are...
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

AORUS Xtreme AIC SSD drive offers 28GB/s transfers

Gigabyte has this week introduced its new AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC SSD drive capable of transfer speeds of up to 28GB/s and features eight 4 TB 2nd generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs with a PHISON PS5018-E18 controller. The AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC supports PCIe 4.0 and is backward compatible with PCIe third-generation connections but has been specifically designed to provide “ultimate performance” from 2nd generation PCIe 4.0 connections.
Electronicshardcoredroid.com

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Review

I previously reviewed Lenovo’s Tab P11 Pro and ended up not recommending it. It was a solid tablet with a variety of great features but considering its steep price, its high-latency display, flimsy touchpad and a poor face unlock feature it wasn’t worth it. I was recently sent the ThinkPad X12 Detachable. And Lenovo completely changed my feelings about them with this device. It was an honor to review this brilliant machine. It’s a tiny laptop that looks innocent but is extremely powerful and fierce.
ComputersPosted by
GamesRadar+

SK Hynix Gold P31 review: "Very likely all the SSD you actually need"

The new SK Hynix Gold P31, reviewed here in 1TB spec, bucks the trend by not conforming to the latest, fastest, and funkiest solid-state drives that use quad-lane PCI Express 4.0 connections - all 8GB/s of them. This is an M.2 SSD that sticks with the older PCIe 3.0 interface, which is precisely half as fast. In other words, this is a more mainstream, affordable contender for best SSD for gaming. And that might be just what you need.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

MSI SPATIUM M-series M.2 NVMe SSD drive

If you are thinking of upgrading your PC or laptop SSD drive you may be interested to know that MSI has today announced the launch of its new SPATIUM range of storage offering Gen4 and Gen3 PCIe NVMe SSDs in compact M.2 2280 form factors. The new SSD drives are available in 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB stores capacities, with the SPATIUM M480 drive capable of providing transfer speeds up to 7000 MB/sec sequential read and 6850 MB/sec sequential write speeds. The SPATIUM M470 offers up to 5000 MB/sec sequential read and 4400 MB/sec sequential write speeds and the entry-level SSD drive storage offers up to 2400 MB/sec sequential read and 1850 MB/sec sequential write speeds.
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

The cheapest cloud storage in 2021

If you're looking for the cheapest cloud storage deals, you've come to the right place. Storing your creative work in the cloud is one of the best ways to keep it safe and accessible across all your devices. But for many creatives, the subscription costs for can be a major hurdle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy