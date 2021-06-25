Have I gone too far in monitoring my children’s online activity?

The problem lies in the description itself. We say career ‘break’, and maternity ‘leave’, and use words that imply a little rest or time away from the normal crazy schedule of work. Yet you will be working in a way that you have probably never experienced before, when you’re on a career break. What kind of ‘break’ means you’re ‘on duty’ 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with no time off at weekends or public holidays, in fact, no holidays at all, no sick leave, or even lunch breaks. There is no pay, no praise, no annual bonus and to top it all, you work for someone who regularly screams and cries and often accompanies you to the toilet! This is the everyday reality of being a full-time mother and yet this time in a woman’s life is often overlooked as a ‘gap’ in terms of her professional and personal development.