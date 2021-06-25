Cancel
Have I gone too far in monitoring my children’s online activity?

The Guardian
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have two children, aged nine and 11. We’ve always limited their tech but just before the pandemic, we bought them tablets to give them access to education, entertainment and their friends. Then I became concerned about their increasing use and placed more limits on screen time. Full disclosure: I...

FitnessTelegraph

Children’s physical activity levels have plummeted in pandemic

Children's activity levels have plummeted since the start of the Covid pandemic, with one in three doing less than half an hour's exercise a day, official data reveals. Experts said repeated lockdowns and social distancing restrictions meant rising numbers of young people had barely left their homes for long periods.
CelebritiesTelegraph

We must stop thinking of autism as a problem to be fixed

The Reason I Jump, a film based on the book by Naoki Higashida, a 13-year old autistic boy, has been released to universally enthusiastic reviews in the UK. Higashi’s book was transcribed from letters spelt out on a Japanese alphabet board by a helper at his side and translated into English by the novelist David Mitchell and his wife Keiko Yoshida. The reservations I felt in reading this book in 2013, both as a parent and as a doctor with some experience of families affected by autism, were not allayed by seeing the film.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

How to Protect Your Body Image From Social Media

Women with a positive body image were interviewed about what protective filtering strategies they use when browsing social media. Protective filtering involved criticizing the beauty ideal and media images and linking these images with their negative consequences. Protective filtering also involved appreciating one's own and other women's bodies and focusing...
Family RelationshipsGrazia

'When I Took A "Career Break" To Have Children, Losing My Own Salary Also Meant Losing My Identity'

The problem lies in the description itself. We say career ‘break’, and maternity ‘leave’, and use words that imply a little rest or time away from the normal crazy schedule of work. Yet you will be working in a way that you have probably never experienced before, when you’re on a career break. What kind of ‘break’ means you’re ‘on duty’ 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with no time off at weekends or public holidays, in fact, no holidays at all, no sick leave, or even lunch breaks. There is no pay, no praise, no annual bonus and to top it all, you work for someone who regularly screams and cries and often accompanies you to the toilet! This is the everyday reality of being a full-time mother and yet this time in a woman’s life is often overlooked as a ‘gap’ in terms of her professional and personal development.
Books & Literatureslashdot.org

Ask Slashdot: Because of Social Media, Are We Reading Fewer Books?

"Twitter did something that I would not have thought possible: It stole reading from me," argues a former New Yorker writer (who was once nominated for the Pulitzer Prize). In a new piece in the Atlantic this week, they argue that Twitter "hacked itself so deep into my circuitry that it interrupted the very formation of my thoughts..."
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Amazon calls influencer Ava Louise’s latest video a ‘hoax’ after she claims package contained used menstrual pads

Amazon has denied claims made by a popular social media influencer that one of her recent orders contained used menstrual pads. In footage posted to TikTok on Thursday, Ava Louise, who went viral last year after licking an airplane toilet seat, alleged that a package she received after ordering jewelry contained blood and several sanitary napkins.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Wish I could unsee every second of this’: People can’t believe this 16-person ‘entrepreneur’ house in NYC

A now-deleted TikTok video that features a 16-person entrepreneur house in New York City has left social media users baffled. The TikToker who posted the video, @willyhopps, says in the clip that he recently moved into a “mansion” and that he is splitting rent with more than a dozen roommates he met online. He then shows how each of the roommates, who he describes as entrepreneurs, are living.
ScienceUpworthy

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry!. Most historians have credited the Greeks with...
Mental HealthTelegraph

Trigger warnings aren't all bad - in the right circumstances, they can promote freedom

When reports of “trigger warnings” first emerged, I had recently graduated - and loved every second of my academic life, in which I often dealt with difficult subject matters. I thought trigger warnings would make the teaching of arts subjects little more than a timid treading on eggshells. Is there any Greek tragedy, for instance, that could be taught without a trigger warning?
Public HealthPosted by
POPSUGAR

I Don't Have My Pre-COVID Social Stamina, and That's a Good Thing

The big event that marked my reentry into society after over a year at home was a birthday party at an outdoor brewery. A large group of us gathered in the afternoon, sat in the sun all day, and then headed back to the host's apartment to hang out some more. We didn't leave until the sun went down, and as much fun as I'd had, by the end of it, I was exhausted and ready to go home. Once home, I sat on my couch in a stupor and ordered ice cream to soothe my throat, which was sore from hours of talking.
Meditationweareteachers.com

Help! I’m Trying to Enjoy My Summer Off, But I’m Too Stressed Out To Relax

I’m really struggling to adjust to summer after this insane year of teaching. I taught virtually for most of the year and then spent the last few months hybrid. It just really sucked the life out of me as it did so many teachers. And now that I’m off, I don’t know what to do with myself. I still feel stressed and worried. I dream about school every night. I’m completely exhausted from the last year and a half, so you’d think I’d be enjoying the break. It’s always an adjustment from full-time teaching, but it feels so different this time. Can you help me figure out how to actually enjoy this time before I have to jump back in? —Teacher Tired.
Cell Phonesi4biz.com

New Kids App “WizUp” Combines Education with Entertainment to Make Screen Time Learning Time

ORLANDO, Fla. — July 14, 2021 — Parents Aleem and Natasha Kanji are no strangers to screen time struggles; frustrated with the lack of app options to keep their boys entertained, safe, and engaged in learning, they actually created their own – WizUp. The new WizUp app, which launches today, infuses education with entertainment, offering parents a solution that finally lets them feel good – not guilty – about screen time.
HealthADDitude

“I Hate Waiting!” How to Become More Patient in 4 Steps

We’ve all been waiting. The act and practice of waiting dominated life during the pandemic. We waited to see friends and family, for test results, for toilet paper and Lysol, for a vaccine appointment, and for the green light to emerge in public unmasked. (Some of us, to be clear, are still waiting.)

