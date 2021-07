The following information was announced on the city of Wentzville’s website regarding the upcoming LibertyFest on July 4th. Free Swim - This year’s Free Swim will be held from noon-5 p.m. at Progress Park Pool. This will be available to residents only and preregistration will be required. There will be contests where guests can win prizes and the annual “Soda Drop”. Register by calling Progress Park at (636) 332-9236 or online.