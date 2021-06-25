“Summer Pool & Rec Center Access: New Hours of Operation Starting Monday, June 28”

When the sun is out, you can bet that people are at the pool of the Rabun County Recreation Department. Athletic Director Adam Dixon says the pool has been busy this summer. “We’ve got our pool open and the weather has been pretty cooperative, so that is always great. We have a lot of good, young lifeguards that are out there working hard for us this summer. So far, it has been a really safe, good weather summer for us and we’ve been able to keep the pool open most days. So, that is always good and we’ll run that as long as we can have lifeguards probably through early August right about the time that school starts back is usually when we lose our lifeguards. So, anybody that wants to come out and enjoy our pool, it is a wonderful facility, and very reasonably priced.” The Rabun County Recreation Department is located at 400 Rabun Park Drive in Tiger.