Manchin and Capito announce funding for West Virginia Development Office
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), who are both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, have announced that $223,710 will be offered from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to the West Virginia Development Office (WVDO). The state is matching these funds, offering $223,710 in state funds which will go towards the West Virginia Consolidated Technical Assistance (TA) program. This program provides enhanced technical assistance, project development, project administration, planning and regional coordination and monitoring to counties in West Virginia that are struggling economically.www.wdtv.com