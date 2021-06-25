Beyoncé's Neon Ivy Park Swimwear Comes With a Muscle Beach-Inspired Campaign
Beyoncé is releasing neon-orange swimwear — aka drop 3.5 for Adidas x Ivy Park, aptly titled "Flex Park" — which launches on July 22 at adidas.com and in select stores globally on July 23. After seeing incredible success with her Icy Park drop in February, which featured a range of cool-toned separates for all our winter athleisure needs, Beyoncé now begs the question: "How do you flex?" for summer. The bold separates, crafted to be mixed and matched poolside, are available in sizes XS-4X and, including accessories, retail from $45 to $120.www.popsugar.com