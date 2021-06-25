Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Beyoncé's Neon Ivy Park Swimwear Comes With a Muscle Beach-Inspired Campaign

By Sarah Wasilak
PopSugar
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyoncé is releasing neon-orange swimwear — aka drop 3.5 for Adidas x Ivy Park, aptly titled "Flex Park" — which launches on July 22 at adidas.com and in select stores globally on July 23. After seeing incredible success with her Icy Park drop in February, which featured a range of cool-toned separates for all our winter athleisure needs, Beyoncé now begs the question: "How do you flex?" for summer. The bold separates, crafted to be mixed and matched poolside, are available in sizes XS-4X and, including accessories, retail from $45 to $120.

www.popsugar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy Park#Swimwear#Muscle Beach#Adidas Com#Flex#Flex Park#Tabria Majors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Retail
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Adidas
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Glamour

Zendaya’s 2021 BET Awards Dress Was an Homage to Beyoncé

At the 2021 BET Awards on June 27, legend-in-the-making Zendaya wore an outfit that honored the one and only Beyoncé. The young star dressed in a purple Versace gown that’s essentially the red carpet equivalent of the mini-dress Bey wore during her BET Awards performance 18 years ago. Zendaya’s look...
CelebritiesPage Six

Beyoncé and Jay-Z take a beach stroll with Hamptons pal Jack Dorsey

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were snapped going for a walk along the beach Thursday with their Hamptons pal, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. All three kept it casual to beat the summer heat while Out East: The 51-year-old Brooklyn rapper rocked a white tee, track pants and sneakers, while his pop star wife, 39, donned a black tee and shorts, along with a COVID-19-guarding face mask.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Selena Gomez launches new swimwear collection inspired by her ‘aura and confidence’

Selena Gomez has launched a brand new swim collection in partnership with La’Mariette. The collection includes six styles including two tops, two bottoms, a one-piece, and a sarong, all in the brand’s “Aura” print featuring bright purples, reds, and greens.The 28-year-old singer announced the collaboration on Instagram. She wrote: “So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends’ endeavors. My collaboration with @lamariette is out today (4 July)!”“What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I...
CelebritiesBillboard

Zendaya's Got Us 'Crazy in Love' With Her Beyoncé-Inspired Look at the 2021 BET Awards

Zendaya didn't leave her Versace on the floor or in the past when she pulled inspiration from an old gem out of Beyoncé's closet for the 2021 BET Awards. The 24-year-old Emmy winner walked out wearing a very similar Versace purple cut-out gown with lime green straps that Bey famously wore for her first solo BET Awards performance post-Destiny's Child of her and Jay-Z's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Crazy in Love" at the 2003 awards show. The only noticeable difference? Zendaya's was ankle-length, while Bey's was cut super short.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Neon Calypso's Look For 'Cosmo Queens' is Lime Green Excellency

As her name might suggest, drag queen Neon Calypso is not afraid of bold colors. I mean, just check out the bright look she showcased in this episode of Cosmo Queens. It's anything but dull. Currently Neon regularly performs in New York, but she's been in the game for a minute, and first got into drag back in 2012 during college.
ApparelPopSugar

Alicia Keys's Flared Floral Golfing Pants Are My New Favorite Summer Fashion Trend

When it comes down to it, you can complete your summer wardrobe with 10 versatile dresses and pants, but it's always nice to have a few statement pieces thrown in the mix. During a game of golf on Friday, Alicia Keys broke out a pair of Zimmerman Linen Poppy Flare Pants with a yellow floral print, and everything about this outfit has earned a perfect score, if you ask us. "Bet y'all didn't know I was nice on the golf course🏌🏽‍♀️⛳️😂," she captioned an Instagram post where she posed with a club on the green. "OK, ok nice could be an overstatement but you feel me."
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
MakeupPosted by
Vogue Magazine

How to Wear Neon Eye Makeup Inspired by Off-White’s Fall 2021 Runway

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Neon beauty is having a moment. Last week, singer Selena Gomez took to Instagram to show off her neon coral makeup, which faded out from the inner corners of her eyes and was masterfully executed by Los Angeles-based makeup artist Jenna Nicole. To complete the look, the pop star wore a set of lime-green nails and a bronze tan.
ApparelDesign Taxi

Adidas Creates World’s First Liquid, Swimmable Billboard To Showcase Swimwear

To encourage acceptance and sports for all, Adidas swims deep into the conscience through the world’s first liquid billboard. The meaningful activation, set up at one of Dubai’s most-visited beaches, comes hand in hand with the sportswear giant dipping its toes into inclusive swimwear, including burkinis. Featuring a transparent acrylic...
ApparelComplex

size? Drop Exclusive Ivy League-Inspired ‘College Pack’ with New Balance

Streetwear retailer size? have linked up with New Balance for an exclusive 13-piece athleisure collection inspired by 50’s Americana and Ivy League style. Named the ‘College Pack’, the capsule collection features a range of accessories, apparel and footwear with the iconic New Balance 550 and 574 silhouettes headlining the new drop.
MakeupAllure

Blackpink's Neon Eyeliner Is Just a Sticker Book Away

While visiting Los Angeles over the past week or so, Rosé and Jennie, members of the internationally beloved K-pop group Blackpink, just caught up with DJ sister duo Simihaze. Simi and Haze Khadra posted pictures on their joint Instagram of an arcade excursion with the K-pop stars. All four's makeup for the occasion just so happened to have one element in common: neon eyeliner.
Lifestylehypebeast.com

RIMOWA's Essential Suitcases Reworked in Vivid Neon

As the world slowly reopens with some hoping for a mid-summer escape, RIMOWA reveals a playfully dazzling limited-edition duo of Essential suitcases in transparent neon. The “Cabin Neon” carry-ons come in translucent “Lime Yellow” and “Pink” polycarbonate. Matte black hues on the telescopic handle, multi-wheel system, zippers, badges, and TSA-Approved locks offer a clean contrast to the vibrant shell. A leather luggage tag and a trio of black and white reflective stickers come complimentary. Rimowa also created a matching set of cases for the Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro and 12 Pro Max.
Lifestyleskiddle.com

COME TO THE BEACH

Family fun, Beach, ice cream, slush, children rides, and roller coasters. This event occurred in July 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Cant get away this summer.....? stay local and 'Come to the Beach' at Heaton Park, Sun, Sand, Slush,and Spinning Roller coasters, what more could you want! Deck Chairs in the sun, while sipping one of our cocktails. Open everyday for the school holidays, Fun for everyone!
ApparelPopSugar

7 Clothing Items That Make Surprisingly Stylish Swimsuit Coverups

When the temperatures soar, nothing feels better than submerging yourself in refreshingly cold water. From swimming in a pool to spending a day at the beach or lake with friends, summer's most fun activities involve wearing a swimsuit. You can tell because beginning as early as the end of winter every year, social media feeds and clothing websites are flooded with the different types of swimsuits that are anticipated to be trendy in the coming months.
Apparelthezoereport.com

A Fashion Girl’s Guide To Stylish Hiking Gear

The hiking enthusiast part of me comes as a surprise to those who knew the not-so-outdoorsy, ballet-focused, New York City-obsessed version of myself growing up. Things might have been different had I not moved from California’s central coast to Arizona’s searing desert as a kid. But let’s just say a few bouts of heatstroke and one-too-many rattlesnake encounters made me less than keen on adventure. It took relocating to Manhattan to not only develop an appreciation for Mother Nature but frequently crave al fresco exercise. Tree-lined trails and breezier altitudes, while challenging, were a real game-changer for me — praise be the shade. I’m certainly not a pro (I’d happily consider myself an intermediate) and don’t hit the trails all that often. But when I do, I genuinely enjoy it, in part, because of the stylish hiking essentials I assemble into an outfit with each outdoor excursion.
FitnessPopSugar

I'm an Editor, and These Are the 14 Workout Pieces I'm Eyeing For July

This summer, I'm getting outside and moving my body, so I need some great new workout clothes. After all, as much as I love my trusty leggings that I can always rely on, there seems to be an extra pep in my step when I have on a new piece. As an editor, I'm always shopping, so I see everything that drops almost instantaneously. With all that information, these are the 14 pieces I want to add to my cart.
Apparelreviewed.com

I ranked 5 popular short shorts for men—and one pair was a clear winner

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Men’s short shorts is one of summer’s biggest trends, and I’m all for it. I, like many TikTok users before me, am a campaigner for the thigh-baring inseam movement. I believe shorts that rise a few inches above the knee are more flattering on my body and make me feel more confident and stylish. In my experience, 5-inch inseams are the perfect length on my 5-foot, 11-inch frame.

Comments / 0

Community Policy