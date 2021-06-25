Nvidia Preps A100 GPU with 80GB of HBM2E Memory
Nvidia recently added a yet-unannounced version of its A100 compute GPU with 80GB of HBM2E memory in a standard full-length, full-height (FLFH) card form-factor, meaning that this beastly GPU drops into a PCIe slot just like a 'regular' GPU. Given that Nvidia's compute GPUs like A100 and V100 are mainly aimed at servers in cloud data centers, Nvidia prioritizes the SXM versions (which mount on a motherboard) over regular PCIe versions. That doesn't mean the company doesn't have leading-edge GPUs in a regular PCIe card form-factor, though.www.tomshardware.com