Nvidia Preps A100 GPU with 80GB of HBM2E Memory

By Anton Shilov
Posted by 
Tom's Hardware
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nvidia recently added a yet-unannounced version of its A100 compute GPU with 80GB of HBM2E memory in a standard full-length, full-height (FLFH) card form-factor, meaning that this beastly GPU drops into a PCIe slot just like a 'regular' GPU. Given that Nvidia's compute GPUs like A100 and V100 are mainly aimed at servers in cloud data centers, Nvidia prioritizes the SXM versions (which mount on a motherboard) over regular PCIe versions. That doesn't mean the company doesn't have leading-edge GPUs in a regular PCIe card form-factor, though.

Tom's Hardware

