Why Did Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller End Their Relationship?. Another former famous couple has recently reconnected, indicating that 2021 is the year of reunions. It was Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller this time. The two made headlines over the weekend of June 11 when the Maleficent actress was seen exiting Miller’s Manhattan residence. With this spotting causing a stir on the internet, we can’t help but reflect on the former couple’s romance, which flourished and faded in the period of two years.