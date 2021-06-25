Cancel
“U.S. VS. GEORGIA:” Department of Justice to file lawsuit against Georgia over voting law

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 16 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Justice will announce a lawsuit Friday against the state of Georgia over it’s recently-passed voting law, a source told ABC News.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the lawsuit from Washington D.C. at 11 a.m.

“The rights of all eligible citizens to vote are the central pillars of our democracy,” Garland said. “They are the rights from which all other rights flow.”

In March, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a controversial bill that will impact how Georgia residents will be able to vote in the future. Thirteen other states passed similar restrictive laws.

“Changes to Georgia’s election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color,” Garland said. “Where we believe the civil rights of Americans have been violated, we will not hesitate to act.”

Civil Rights division head Kristen Clark said that the suit will target provisions in the bill that make the absentee request period shorter, make it illegal to provide food and water at polling places, penalize groups for sending duplicate ballot applications and ban the government from sending voters unsolicited applications, among other measures.

Garland said this was the first of many steps the DOJ will take to make sure all eligible voters can cast a vote nationwide. He said he will use provisions from the Voting Rights Act, the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act” to enforce voting laws and protect voting rights.

Kemp issued a statement in response to the suit, saying it was “born out of lies and misinformation.”

“Joe Biden, Stacey Abrams, and their allies tried to force an unconstitutional elections power grab through Congress and failed. Now, they are weaponizing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out their far-left agenda that undermines election integrity and empowers federal government overreach in our democracy,” Kemp said. “As Secretary of State, I fought the Obama Justice Department twice to protect the security of our elections and won. I look forward to going three-for0-three to ensure it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat in Georgia.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also pushed back against the announcement Friday, telling Channel 2 Action News that Biden is politicizing the Department of Justice by pursing false attacks put forth by people like Stacey Abrams.

“They will find out the hard way that Abrams doesn’t make legal arguments that stand up in court. She makes cynical fundraising appeals that enrage her base and enrich her.” Raffensperger said.

The ACLU of Georgia said it is pleased with the decision.

“The Justice Department now has leaders with tremendous experience in civil rights enforcement, and we are very pleased to have them enter the fray on the side of our democracy.” said Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia.

The lawsuit comes two weeks after Garland said the Justice Department would scrutinize a wave of new laws in Republican-controlled states that tighten voting rules. He pledged to take action if prosecutors found unlawful activity.

The move also comes as pressure grows on the Biden administration to respond to GOP-backed laws being pushed in several states this year. An effort to overhaul election laws was blocked this week by Republican senators.

Among the highlights, the law requires a photo ID in order to vote absentee by mail, after more than 1.3 million Georgia voters used that option during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After the November election last year, I knew like so many of you that significant reforms to our state elections were needed,” Kemp said in a news conference after he signed the bill. “When voting in person in the state of Georgia, you must have a photo ID. It only makes sense for the same standard to apply to absentee ballots as well.”

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler said the bill was filled with “voter suppression tactics.”

“We are witnessing right now a massive and unabashed assault on voting rights unlike anything we’ve seen since the Jim Crow era,” Butler added.

One of the biggest changes gives the GOP-controlled legislature more control over election administration, a change that has raised concerns among voting rights groups that it could lead to greater partisan influence.

The law replaces the elected secretary of state as the chair of the state election board with a new appointee of the legislature, after Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger rebuffed former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s election results. It also allows the board to remove and replace county election officials deemed to be underperforming.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

