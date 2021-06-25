Bill Moos retiring as Nebraska athletic director
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release, Bill Moos is retiring as athletic director at the University of Nebraska. The University provided the following:. University of Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos announced today that he will retire from his position effective June 30, 2021. Moos has led the Nebraska Athletic Department since October of 2017, and will conclude a 40-year career in collegiate athletics, including more than 25 years as a Division I athletic director.www.3newsnow.com