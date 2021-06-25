New salads pack even more flavor and variety into your lunch at Noodles & Company, the national fast casual brand known for serving globally-inspired dishes made fresh to order. The salads are made with fresh, unique flavor combinations offering guests additional light and healthy options just in time to kick off summer. As an innovative leader in the restaurant industry, Noodles & Company has continuously sought to bring a variety of delicious dishes with globally-inspired flavors to its guests. As consumers begin returning to the workplace, Noodles’ new salads accommodate busy schedules by offering a quick, convenient lunch option while also supporting guests’ health at the same time.