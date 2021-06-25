FIND Food Bank starts up Kid’s Summer Feeding Program

Summer is officially here and so is the need for food. FIND Food Bank is helping put food in the mouths of its community members as the need arises with its Kids Summer Feeding Program.

Kayleen Sullivan, the Development and Community Relations Coordinator, said “We’re really trying to target kids while they’re out of school and meals become harder to find. Especially while funds are tighter in the summer. Energy bills go up. This is just a hard time for families in the desert.”

The Kids Summer Feeding Program offers families about 40 -50 pounds of food that are expected to last about a week. From fresh produce, dairy, grains, to different proteins, even diapers, each event is set to offer different food.

According to FIND Food Bank, 4 of 5 children will experience food insecurity this summer in the desert region alone. Of the 150,000 people the food bank feeds on average a month, ebout 60,000 of them are 0-18 years old.

In addition, the food bank has 44 community mobile market locations in effort to minimize the obstacles for families to access free food boxes.

The food bank will be distributing more food boxes the next few days.

· Friday, June 25, 9-10:30 am – Cesar Chavez Elementary School

· Friday, June 25, 4-6 pm – Oasis Elementary School

· Monday, June 28, 10-11 am - Cabot Yerxa Elementary

